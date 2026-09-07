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Home / Delhi / Colleague stabs woman with scissors in Gurugram

Colleague stabs woman with scissors in Gurugram

Victim succumbs to injures at hospital, accused held

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:42 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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A 25-year-old woman working at a private car seat-cover manufacturing unit in the Sector 37 industrial area here died on Sunday, a day after her male co-worker allegedly attacked her with a pair of scissors following a workplace altercation.

The deceased has been identified as Shivani, a native of Jalalpur village in Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 37 and working at “NDR Company,” which manufactures car seat covers, police said.

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According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening when Shivani got into an argument with her colleague, Aslam, over an unspecified issue during work. As the exchange escalated, Shivani reportedly slapped Aslam, following which he allegedly picked up a pair of scissors lying nearby and struck her on the neck.

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After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and rushed her to a nearby hospital. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Sunday morning, the police said.

The police took the accused, Aslam, into custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and her family has been informed about the incident.

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A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. The police said other employees of the company were being questioned to establish the complete sequence of events.

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