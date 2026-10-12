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Home / Delhi / ‘Come out, hit the streets’, says Das

‘Come out, hit the streets’, says Das

CJP to seek fresh nod for stir

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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CJP's Saurav Das. File
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After being released from detention, CJP leaders on Sunday launched a broad attack on the Delhi Police at their first press conference on Sunday, alleging that they were picked up without being shown detention or arrest documents, denied access to lawyers and had their mobile phones seized without mandatory documentation.

In the latest development, party’s top leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said they would seek fresh permission from the Delhi Police to hold a protest. For this, they will reach the Parliament Street police station around 10 am on Monday.

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CJP's chief spokesperson alleged that the leaders were taken in separate private vehicles and kept at different locations.

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Ashutosh Ranka, co-convenor of the CJP, alleged custodial violence against other protesters and questioned the National Human Rights Commission and the judiciary over what he described as alleged violations during the crackdown on protesters.

Leaders also targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the government was using the police and state machinery to protect him. Das called upon people across states to hold peaceful protests saying, “People should come out and hit the streets.”

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