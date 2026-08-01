DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Commission for Air Quality Management extends PM emission compliance deadline, industrialists get 2-month relief

Commission for Air Quality Management extends PM emission compliance deadline, industrialists get 2-month relief

CAQM extends compliance timeline for revised particulate matter emission norms, setting October 1, 2026, as the common deadline for NCR industries

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:02 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Giving relief to industries operating in the NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has extended the deadline for industries. Image credit/PTI File.
Advertisement

Giving relief to industries operating in the NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has extended the deadline for industries to comply with the revised particulate matter (PM) emission standards. Rice millers, exporters and industrialists got additional two months time for the compliance of these norms.

Advertisement

This decision has come after a joint delegation of the Haryana Rice Exporters’ Association (HREA), Haryana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (HCCI), and Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav last week.

Advertisement

Earlier, they had a meeting with the Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, highlighting the challenges being faced by them in implementing the new norms including high cost of installing Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs), delays in the supply of pollution control equipment, limited availability of technical agencies to carry out adequacy assessments, and a shortage of approved laboratories for testing and certification.

Advertisement

These issues made it difficult for many industries to complete the required upgrades within the original deadline.

The CAQM in its earlier order on February 20, 2026, reduced the PM emission limit to 50 mg/Nm³ from 80 mg/Nm³ for industries to reduce air pollution and improve the region’s air quality. Medium and large industries were earlier required to meet the revised standard from August 1, 2026, while the remaining covered industries were already scheduled to comply from October 1, 2026.

Advertisement

Now, in the fresh order, the Commission has fixed October 1, 2026, as the common compliance date for all industries covered under the revised norms, said the order. However, the industrialists had demanded an extension of compliance timelines until March 31, 2027, for the installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), PTZ cameras, and stack emission monitoring facilities along with ensuring PM emission limit to 50 mg/Nm³.

The industrialists expressed gratitude to Union Ministers Khattar, Yadav, Assembly Speaker Kalyan, Karnal MLA Anand, for their support in addressing the industries’ concerns.

“We are grateful to Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupender Yadav, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, our MLA Jagmohan Anand for raising our concerns with the concerned authorities and providing us relief,” said Sushil Jain, president HREA.

However, some industrialists still feel that such stringent rules will discourage the setting up of industries in NCR in Haryana.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts