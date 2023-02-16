Committee formed to suggest jammer system for jails

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, February 15
After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s approval of high-end tech reforms in prisons on Wednesday, security at Delhi jails is likely to tighten.
The Delhi Government claimed it was going to implement the best technology in the world to completely impair mobile operations in jails.
Find ways to block mobile signals
- The committee will study the technology to block mobile signals, including the 5G network, and suggest solutions
- The DG (Jail) will be the chairman of this 10-member committee
A high-level committee of technocrats will recommend to the Delhi Government the technology required to place a jammer system in jails. The committee will consist of experts from IIT-Madras, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Intelligence Bureau and Special Protection Group under the chairmanship of the Director General (Prisons).
The main tasks of the committee will be to study the existing mobile network and determine the technology to prevent unauthorised mobile communication inside prisons, recommend solutions to restrict mobile networks, find ways to block 5G mobile networks and propose technical guidelines for the installation of base transceiver station towers around jails.
“A proposal has already been received from the Delhi Prisons Department for the constitution of a high-level technical committee to strengthen the jammer system in jails. Through this committee, it will be ascertained how effective the new technology is in blocking incoming/outgoing calls, SMS and data services,” said a Delhi Government official.
