 Committee report on routes for ‘mohalla’ buses in Delhi after two months: Officials : The Tribune India

Committee report on routes for ‘mohalla’ buses in Delhi after two months: Officials

Committee report on routes for ‘mohalla’ buses in Delhi after two months: Officials


PTI

New Delhi, June 23

The committee assigned to study the routes for ‘mohalla’ buses in Delhi will take at least two months to submit its report, officials said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has planned to procure more than 2,000 feeder buses to operate on routes that cannot be accessed by 12-metre buses.

A technical committee was constituted by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in May to decide routes and operational characteristics of the new bus scheme.

According to officials in the transport department, the committee is currently collecting data that will serve as the basis for formulating the routes for the bus service.

“These buses will serve areas that are underserved. We had issued an email id for receiving suggestions from public on the scheme. The suggestions are still coming in and we hope to get more by the month-end,” he said.

“On the other hand, 23 of our teams are on ground to carry out a survey by talking to people to know about their feedback and suggestions for possible routes,” he added.

The teams are also examining the options for last-mile connectivity in areas, their fares, status and availability of e-rickshaws along with other aspects, the official explained.

The dedicated teams are visiting high-potential metro stations, bus terminals, stops, and various localities in Delhi as part of the mandate.

The technical committee had been given the time of three weeks to submit its recommendations.

“We have done more work than what could have been done within a span of three weeks. But we will take time to submit our recommendations. After collecting the feedback, we will study our primary and secondary data sources, the requirements of areas and then finalise probable routes. The data will also be digitised and submitted to Transport Minister,” he said.

These buses will be specifically designed to cater to areas where the width of the road is less or areas that are too crowded for regular 12-metre buses to ply. The move is expected to provide better connectivity and improve transportation access for people in these areas.

The ‘mohalla’ bus service was announced in the Delhi budget presented by Gahlot, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The scheme aims to deploy nine-metre-long electric buses. This initiative is a step forward towards a more sustainable and accessible transportation system in the city.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

2
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

3
Nation

Opposition vows to take on BJP unitedly in 2024; next meeting in Shimla to prepare common agenda

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road to be closed for 3 hours

5
Nation

Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

6
Nation

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

7
Nation

PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations

8
Nation

Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on Mumbai-Delhi flight

9
World

All 5 people on board missing submersible dead

10
Delhi

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Second Address at joint session of US Congress

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

Participation confirmed only by TMC, SP

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah


Cities

View All

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

Shops of 3 property tax defaulters sealed in Amritsar

All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Corbusier’s drawing goes for Rs 35 lakh in Switzerland auction

Juvenile among eight held for stabbing, loot

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

BJP panel to raise objections

BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Cable Mess: Chaotic network of wires at Gandhi Nagar Market in Ludhiana has residents worried

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala