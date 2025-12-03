Commonwealth scholarship for Jamia researcher

Nitesh Dogne, a PhD research scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), has been awarded the Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship.

He is currently pursuing his doctoral research on the Indigenous Knowledge System of Tribal Circularity.

The Commonwealth Scholarship is one of the most competitive international awards granted by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), United Kingdom. It is fully funded and offered to select meritorious scholars worldwide. In 2024, only 57 scholars across 40 countries received the honour. Under the scholarship, Dogne will pursue a year-long research at University of Bath.

Prof Hina Zia said, “This research investigates how the Bhil tribe uses water, energy, biomass and waste in a circular and near zero manner. Their ecological wisdom offers critical insights for achieving SDG 6 (clean water) and SDG 7 (clean energy) and (Climate action 13).”

Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif stated, “This scholarship not only repositions Indigenous knowledge at the forefront of climate solutions but also strengthens relations between Jamia Millia Islamia and the University of Bath.”