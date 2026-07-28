The 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship has turned Delhi into a global table tennis hub, with players from 25 Commonwealth nations converging at the Thyagaraj Stadium. The tournament kicked off on Monday and will run till August 2.

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The championship was formally inaugurated by CM Rekha Gupta, who welcomed the participating athletes, officials and international delegations. The event will see competitors from India, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Wales, Zimbabwe and others.

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The opening ceremony featured the unveiling of the championship trophy, the athletes’ oath and a ceremonial first stroke by Gupta, marking the official start of the competition. The CM said hosting the championship was a matter of pride for Delhi and argued that such tournaments could inspire young people to pursue excellence while encouraging discipline, dedication and healthy competition.

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Gupta highlighted India’s growing sporting infrastructure and its increasing ability to host major international competitions. Gupta said the Delhi Government was working to strengthen the city’s sporting ecosystem and provide young athletes with better opportunities to train and compete.

For spectators, the championship offers a chance to watch international-level table tennis without the barrier of ticket prices since entry is free. The opening ceremony added a cultural flavour to the sporting spectacle. It began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by a Parade of Nations, as participating teams marched with their national flags.

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Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood said the championship would provide an opportunity for Commonwealth nations to strengthen ties through sport and cultural exchange. Sood also underlined the connection between education and sports, saying sporting activities helped students develop qualities such as teamwork, leadership, patience, discipline, perseverance and respect.