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Home / Delhi / Commotion, chaos at Jantar Mantar as police shift Sonam Wangchuk to hospital

Commotion, chaos at Jantar Mantar as police shift Sonam Wangchuk to hospital

Protesters allege police entered in plain clothes posing as doctors, several injured in scuffle as Wangchuk was taken away

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:56 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Security personnel detain supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) as they raise slogans after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026. PTI
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Chaotic scenes unfolded at Jantar Mantar early Saturday after Delhi Police shifted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, to hospital, triggering protests from supporters who tried to stop the move.

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Wangchuk has been fasting in support of students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent alleged examination paper leaks.

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As police personnel reached the protest site in the morning, protesters rushed towards the stage, with many joining hands to form a human chain in an attempt to prevent officials from taking Wangchuk away.

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Police personnel also put up a large white curtain around the stage before escorting Wangchuk out, leading to pushing and jostling between the protesters and the police.

"They came early in the morning in civil dress. When we asked who they were, they first said they were doctors. Later, they told us they had a High Court order to shift Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital. We requested them to wait until his vital checks were completed but they entered and took him away," a protester alleged.

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"We were asking them to let his medical team examine him first. Nobody was informed beforehand. Everything happened in a rush," he claimed.

The protester alleged that several people sustained injuries in the scuffle. "There was a lot of pushing. Many protesters got injured while trying to stop the police. I also received scratches during the scuffle," he said.

Another protester said they would continue to protest and support Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke.

"We stand with Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit and will continue this protest. His removal from the site will not weaken our resolve. Our agitation for examination reforms and against paper leaks will go on," the protester said.

Even after Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital, the protest site remained active, with demonstrators raising slogans, singing protest songs and beating tambourines in support of the agitation.

As Dipke began his indefinite hunger strike at the site, protesters said the movement would continue until their demands for action against paper leaks were addressed.

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