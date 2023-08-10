Communal flare up in Gurugram was not pre-planned: Police Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 10

Communal violence in several areas of Gurugram, including Badshahpur, Sohna and Pataudi, was not pre planned but random flare-ups, said Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran while addressing the media today.

Updating about the situation in city, Ramachandran said police investigation has so far found no corroborative evidence to support theories of pre-planning before attacks.

“Till date the interrogation and investigation has revealed that it was all random where people decided on the spot and went ahead. We have a case when men were having drinks and then decided to participate in communal flare up,” she said.

CP said that situation is normal in city and though miscreants try to ignite communal hatred through scattered incidents but have failed so far.

The police have registered 37 FIRs in communal flare-up till date and two FIRs against hate speeches. 79 people have beenarrested and 93 have been detained, of which 80 have been released on bail. Security outside religious places is still in place though scaled down.

On being questioned about action against AAP leader Javed Ahmed, the prime accused in murder of a Bajrang Dal member during Nuh violence, CP said that investigations are on.

“We cannot divulge the details of investigations but are looking at all evidence in this case. Further details will be revealed in due course,” she said.

The police, according to her, are holding peace meetings with different groups across Gurugram to help situation return to normalcy.

#Gurugram