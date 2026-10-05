Complaint against ACP over ‘molestation’ transferred to Crime Branch
The development came after three women, who identified themselves as journalists, approached the police with complaints alleging manhandling and sexual harassment by police personnel during their detention while officers were managing the law and order situation at the October 3 protest.
A protest being held demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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