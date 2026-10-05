Complaint against ACP over ‘molestation’ transferred to Crime Branch

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The development came after three women, who identified themselves as journalists, approached the police with complaints alleging manhandling and sexual harassment by police personnel during their detention while officers were managing the law and order situation at the October 3 protest.

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One of the complainants, a woman content creator who identified herself as Seema (name changed), alleged that Bhagat touched her inappropriately and pushed her while she was recording the detention of protester Neha Bora. The allegation could not be independently verified.

DCP Neha Yadav said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been imposed in the area when AISA and other organisations staged a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on October 3.

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“Protesters were warned to vacate the site, citing Section 163 of the BNSS. Upon their refusal to comply, they were detained,” Yadav said.

She said around 6 pm, three women who identified themselves as journalists lodged complaints alleging manhandling by the Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention.

“Their complaint has been registered, medical examinations have been conducted, and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch,” Yadav said, appealing to anyone possessing relevant footage to share it with the investigating agency.

The complaints have also drawn condemnation from journalist organisations and Opposition leaders, who have demanded action against the police personnel named in the allegations.

The police action came amid protests against the SIR and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. A gathering later assembled outside the Parliament Street police station in support of the complainants.

Police officials asked the gathering to disperse, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, and warned that those refusing to leave could be detained.

Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita deals with assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and provides for imprisonment of one to five years.