Complaint against Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat over alleged molestation transferred to Crime Branch

A complaint alleging sexual harassment by Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat during a protest in the New Delhi area on Saturday has been transferred to the Crime Branch for an “impartial inquiry”, police said on Sunday.

Related news: Woman alleges molestation by Delhi cop during protest

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The development came after three female journalists made complaints alleging sexual harassment by police personnel while officers were managing the law-and-order situation during the protest on October 3.

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One of the complainants, a woman content creator who identified herself as Seema (name changed), alleged that Bhagat grabbed her breast and pushed her while she was recording the detention of protester Neha Bora.

The allegation could not be independently verified.

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The Delhi Police said the New Delhi district police had received the complaints and transferred them to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial inquiry”.

The complaints have raised questions over the conduct of police personnel while handling the protest. Police had deployed personnel in the area to maintain law and order, while a gathering later assembled outside the Parliament Street police station in support of the complainants.

Police officials asked the gathering to disperse, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and warned that those refusing to leave could be detained.

Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita deals with assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and provides for imprisonment of one to five years.