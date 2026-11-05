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Home / Delhi / Complaint against DU Professsor

Complaint against DU Professsor

 ‘Casteist’ remarks during TV debate

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A complaint was filed at the Maurice Nagar Police station, seeking action against Delhi University Professor Sangeet Ragi for allegedly using casteist remarks during a TV debate.
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The complainant sought immediate registration of FIR under Sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b), 353(2), 352 and 356, read with Section 3(5), of the BNS 2023, and Section 173 of the BNSS, for casteist hate speech broadcast on national television.

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“He is a Professor of political science at the University of Delhi and teaches constitutional values such as dignity, equality and fraternity to young minds. He cannot, therefore, claim ignorance of the social and legal consequences of his words,” the complaint stated.

“This was not an inadvertent slip of the tongue. The use of four consecutive abusive expressions on live national television was a deliberate and contemptuous attempt to insult and demean the community in the public eye. Such remarks are also likely to provoke anger, fuel hostility between communities and disturb public peace,” it further read.

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However, in a post on X, Ragi clarified and posted, “Today, on a debate, Manoj Kaka, who is a spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, addressed me while hurling abuses. This is not the first time. He has made personal remarks against me several times. Today, when he used that word, I responded by saying that it's for people like him that we use words like "gawar" (ignorant). The word "Ahir" happened to be used alongside as a companion term,” the post mentioned.

“This was not aimed at any entire community, but rather at abusers like him. Some people might have felt hurt by this, so I apologise; that was not my intention,” the post mentioned.

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