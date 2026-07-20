'Completely false, misleading': Delhi Police refute CJP's claim of assault on Wangchuk's wife
Police say no individuals subjected to targeted assault, and claims suggesting malicious force baseless
Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, speaks to PTI during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. PTI
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Delhi Police on Monday rejected social media claims that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was assaulted and her hair pulled by police personnel during the ongoing protest.
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Police described the allegations as "completely false and misleading".
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In a statement, police said that reports circulating on social media claiming that the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was assaulted and had her hair pulled by Delhi Police personnel are completely false and misleading.
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"No individuals were subjected to targeted assault, and claims suggesting malicious force or personal targeting are entirely baseless," read the post.
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