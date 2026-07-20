Delhi Police on Monday rejected social media claims that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was assaulted and her hair pulled by police personnel during the ongoing protest.

Advertisement

Police described the allegations as "completely false and misleading".

Advertisement

In a statement, police said that reports circulating on social media claiming that the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was assaulted and had her hair pulled by Delhi Police personnel are completely false and misleading.

Advertisement

"No individuals were subjected to targeted assault, and claims suggesting malicious force or personal targeting are entirely baseless," read the post.