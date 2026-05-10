Compressor blast at factory kills 2 workers

Two workers were killed and another seriously injured after a compressor exploded during a routine testing exercise inside a factory in the Sahibabad industrial area, Ghaziabad, the police said onSaturday.

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The blast took place on Thursday evening in the Link Road police station area. The police said they received information about the incident around 6 pm.

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The deceased were identified as Imran (34), Tribhuvan (38), while Banke (25) is undergoing treatment.

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Amit Saxena, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sahibabad, said Tribhuvan was taken to Max Hospital, while Imran and Banke were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“Imran died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, while Tribhuvan succumbed to his injuries at Max Hospital. Banke is undergoing treatment,” Saxena said.

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The police said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination. Officials have not yet disclosed details about the factory or the exact nature of the testing process being carried out when the compressor exploded. No case has been registered so far, the police said.