Con man who posed as PMO official booked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

The CBI has registered an FIR against one Pawan Patel for allegedly impersonating as an officer in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), officials said today.

The CBI, incidentally, registered the FIR six months after receiving a reference from the PMO, which received a complaint against Patel for impersonating as a PMO officer and allegedly trying to extract money from people for rendering help in getting contracts, the officials said.

A Shahdara-based resident had complained on a grievances portal of the Union Government that Pawan Patel claimed to be posted in the “department which looks after the security for PMO Intelligence and is cheating people by saying that he is working with the NTRO.”

Citing his “sensitive position”, the accused extracted money from people in the name of PMO and his position in the office by claiming that he could influence tenders, the complainant said.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI