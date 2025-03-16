Cong calls for GST 2.0 amid tax row on donuts

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the government over its implementation of differential GST rates, saying that after popcorn, it is now the turn of donuts to get afflicted by “GSTitis”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited a media report on X which stated that Singapore-based chain Mad Over Donuts is facing a Rs 100 crore tax notice for allegedly misclassifying its business and paying 5 per cent GST, claiming it is a restaurant service, as opposed to paying 18 per cent tax on bakery items.

“After popcorn, it is now the turn of donuts to get afflicted by GSTitis,” he posted on X.

Noting that the matter is now in the Bombay HC, the Congress leader said so much for “ease of doing business”. “This is why GST 2.0 is so urgent,” Ramesh asserted.