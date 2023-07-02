Cong man seeks time with Delhi CM to discuss power tarrif

New Delhi, July 1
Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sought time to discuss the issue of hike in power tariff in the national capital.
“A delegation of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee would like to meet you to apprise you of the concerns of Delhiites, who are troubled by the increase in electricity bills by your government in Delhi,” the letter read.
Earlier, the Delhi Congress had also staged a demonstration against the AAP government in Delhi over a hike in power tariffs.
