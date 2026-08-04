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Home / Delhi / Delhi Congress questions BJP, AAP over procurements for student welfare schemes

Delhi Congress questions BJP, AAP over procurements for student welfare schemes

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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DPCC president Devender Yadav. File
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Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday accused the BJP-led Delhi government and the AAP government in Punjab of using student welfare schemes for political gains, while alleging financial irregularities in the procurement of bicycles and school bags.

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Yadav claimed that the Delhi Government purchased around 1.30 lakh bicycles for distribution among girl students of Class IX at an inflated cost of Rs 6,923 per bicycle, compared to an alleged market price of Rs 4,100. He alleged that the procurement resulted in a loss to the exchequer and said complaints had been submitted to the Lieutenant-Governor by manufacturers who were excluded from the tender process.

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Yadav also referred to the FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment and hospital bedsheets, claiming that it reflected a pattern of non-transparent tendering by the Delhi Government.

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Questioning the bicycle distribution scheme, Yadav said that providing bicycles without dedicated cycling tracks could expose girl students to road safety risks, heavy traffic and air pollution. He urged the government to prioritise the safety of students before implementing such initiatives.

Targeting the AAP government in Punjab, Yadav alleged irregularities in the purchase of nearly four lakh school bags for students. He accused the government of favouring an outside company based in the national capital while ignoring local manufacturers in Punjab.

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