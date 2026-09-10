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Home / Delhi / Cong seeks free accommodation for outstation students

Cong seeks free accommodation for outstation students

Also seeks Rs 2-crore aid for Satya Niketan victims

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:49 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Wednesday demanded that the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor make immediate arrangements for free accommodation for outstation students, many of whom, he said, were now afraid to stay in private paying guest (PG) facilities following the Satya Niketan building collapse.
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Yadav also demanded Rs 2 crore compensation for the families of each of the seven persons killed in the September 6 collapse, including five students, and Rs 50 lakh each for the injured students.

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He said the tragic collapse of the 50-year-old building being used as an illegal PG accommodation had exposed the acute shortage of safe and affordable student housing around Delhi University.

The Congress leader said the Lieutenant Governor had directed a committee to assess the feasibility of converting unutilised Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing stock into student hostels. However, he questioned whether such a move would be sufficient to meet the accommodation needs of nearly 2.5 lakh students in Delhi, more than half of whom are from outside the Capital.

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Yadav said only around 9,000 hostel beds were available across 71 of Delhi University's 91 colleges, while the total number of government hostel seats in Delhi was around 30,000. He claimed that only about 10 per cent of DU's students were able to secure hostel accommodation each year.

He said the shortage had forced thousands of students to live in PGs operating from private residential buildings, often without adequate safety measures or structural audits.

Yadav said the government should find a permanent solution to the shortage of hostels before undertaking structural audits of private PGs, warning that indiscriminate sealing could leave lakhs of students without accommodation.

He also questioned the delay in approvals and funding for new university hostels, saying the Delhi Government, DDA and DU should work together to expand safe accommodation.

On compensation, Yadav said the families of students Abhishek, Yuvraj Soni, Pawan, Arpit Jajaj and Akshat Singh Yadav should receive Rs 2 crore each, while the families of the other two deceased victims should also be given the same amount. He demanded Rs 50 lakh each for the injured students, citing the prolonged recovery and disruption to their education.

Yadav alleged that the tragedy was the result of regulatory lapses and demanded accountability from the authorities responsible for approving, monitoring and enforcing building safety norms.

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