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Home / Delhi / Cong seeks immediate start of Tikri Border ISBT project, warns of protest

Cong seeks immediate start of Tikri Border ISBT project, warns of protest

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Buses parked at Maharana Pratap Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate in New Delhi. - PTI file photo
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The Congress on Wednesday stepped up pressure on the Delhi Government over delays in the proposed Tikri Border ISBT project, warning of protests if work was not initiated without further delay.

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Senior Delhi Congress spokesperson Naresh Kumar submitted a memorandum to the Special Commissioner of Transport, Vishwender Singh, seeking the immediate execution of the long-pending project, which was announced in June 2024 as the Capital’s fourth Inter-State Bus Terminal.

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Kumar said that despite the formation of a new government in February 2025, no tangible progress had been made so far, calling the delay “unfortunate and unacceptable”. He stressed that the project holds significant public importance as it is expected to streamline the movement of interstate buses arriving from neighbouring states such as Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

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Highlighting the current challenges, he pointed out that in the absence of a dedicated ISBT at Tikri Border, buses are forced to enter the city’s interior areas, contributing to traffic congestion and increasing inconvenience for commuters.

The Congress leader also said that he had earlier written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on April 24, following which the matter was forwarded to Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, who had assured action. However, Kumar alleged that no concrete steps had been taken so far.

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Issuing a warning, he said the party would be compelled to launch a protest if the government failed to begin work on the project immediately. He urged the Transport Department to prioritise the issue in public interest and ensure early commencement of the ISBT project to ease traffic and improve transport infrastructure in the Capital.

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