Cong slams BJP for razing slums

The Delhi Congress on Monday strongly criticised the ongoing demolition drives in slum clusters across the Capital, accusing the BJP of betraying its pre-poll promise of “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan” (where there is a slum, there will be a house).

Senior Congress spokesperson Naresh Kumar issued a statement condemning the demolitions in areas like Old Seelampur (near the railway line), Taimoor Nagar, and Shastri Park’s fish market, saying the operations had been carried out with “brutality” and without providing any alternative housing for displaced families.

“This is not just a betrayal of the poor who voted for the BJP in hopes of better living conditions, but also a cruel mockery of humanity,” said Dr Kumar. “The same government that promised permanent housing for slum dwellers is now tearing down their homes with bulldozers.”

Kumar questioned the legitimacy of the demolitions, asking why essential services such as electricity meters, voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, and ration cards were issued to residents if the settlements were considered illegal. “If these slums were unauthorised, why did the government provide urban amenities and recognise them in official records?” he asked.

The Congress leader demanded immediate action from the government to provide alternative housing to all displaced families and called for adequate compensation to those affected. He further urged a complete halt to the demolition drives and called for a judicial probe into the process.