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Home / Delhi / Cong slams BJP, MCD as dengue cases rise in Delhi

Cong slams BJP, MCD as dengue cases rise in Delhi

Accuses them of failing to contain vector-borne diseases

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of failing to contain vector-borne diseases, citing 695 dengue cases recorded in the Capital this year, including 286 in September.

According to Yadav, Delhi reported 98 fresh dengue cases and 23 malaria cases in the first week of October. The Capital has also recorded 266 malaria and 29 chikungunya cases so far this year, he said, describing the figures as alarming.

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Yadav said stagnant water accumulated after rainfall, overflowing sewage and heaps of rotting garbage were creating favourable conditions for mosquito breeding. He alleged that the Delhi Government and the BJP-ruled MCD had failed to take effective measures to check the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

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He identified West Delhi, Central Zone and Shahdara North among the areas reporting high concentrations of vector-borne disease cases, claiming that the situation reflected the failure of the authorities. He also pointed out that these areas included Assembly segments represented by the Chief Minister and several ministers.

Accusing the government of focusing on announcements rather than implementation, Yadav called for urgent inspections and cleaning drives to remove stagnant water, particularly in areas conducive to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

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He also demanded a widespread fogging drive across the Capital to contain the mosquito population and prevent further transmission of vector-borne diseases.

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