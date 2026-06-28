Cong starts Delhi MC poll preparations

With an eye on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections next year, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday directed party leaders to submit the names of three prospective candidates from each ward within the next 15 days for the selection process.

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The list should include one woman, one Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate and one candidate from the general category.

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The directive was issued during a meeting of Lok Sabha in-charges, district in-charges and Assembly observers at the DPCC headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan. The meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation and expanding its reach at the booth level across all 70 Assembly constituencies.

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Yadav instructed party functionaries to improve coordination with grassroots workers and ensure the participation of district and block office-bearers in monthly Block Congress Committee meetings. He also distributed lists of executive committee members, Mandalam presidents, sector in-charges and BLA-2 workers from all 14 districts to help reconnect with Congress workers and supporters at every polling booth.

Highlighting the party’s organisational restructuring under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, Yadav said the appointment of 14 district presidents, 258 block presidents and 509 Mandalam presidents had been completed. He said Mandalam presidents, sector in-charges and BLA-2 workers would work together to strengthen booth-level activities across the city.

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Yadav also asked observers to personally reach out to inactive and isolated Congress workers and encourage them to return to active organisational work. He said experienced workers remained an important part of the party and their involvement would strengthen the Congress ahead of the civic polls. He added that training camps had been organised across districts to prepare workers and further reinforce the party’s booth-level network.