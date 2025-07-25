DT
PT
Cong to protest JJ cluster demolition: Devender Yadav

Cong to protest JJ cluster demolition: Devender Yadav

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:53 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
DPCC chief Devender Yadav during a meeting. MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Thursday announced that a special committee has been constituted within the Delhi Congress to study and address key civic issues affecting the Capital, including the demolition of JJ clusters and the displacement of street vendors. He said the party will soon hit the streets to protest against these actions, which he termed as “anti-poor” and “insensitive.”

Addressing a high-level meeting of Lok Sabha and District observers and district presidents at the DPCC headquarters, Yadav said, “The BJP Government has been turning a blind eye to the problems faced by the people of Delhi. It is the responsibility of the Congress to not only raise these issues but also present viable solutions to ensure justice for the vulnerable.”

Yadav stated that the newly formed DPCC committee will submit a detailed report in the coming weeks, outlining on-ground strategies to oppose evictions and ensure street vendors and slum residents are protected. “We will prepare a roadmap that enables Congress workers to reach the grassroots and raise people’s voices more effectively,” he said. — TNS

