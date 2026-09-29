Hundreds of Congress workers were detained on Monday after a protest march led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav towards the Election Commission of India’s office was stopped by the Delhi Police amid the party’s escalating campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protesters, who began their march from the DPCC office at Rajiv Bhawan, raised slogans demanding the resignation of the CEC and alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process.

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The police put up barricades to stop the march and detained Yadav and several other senior Congress leaders. According to the party, the detained leaders were taken to a police station and later released.

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The Congress has alleged that the SIR exercise and decisions within the poll panel have undermined the electoral process. The allegations come amid reports of differences within the Election Commission over aspects of the electoral roll revision exercise. The ECI, however, has rejected allegations concerning the functioning of the poll panel.

Yadav said the Congress would continue its agitation at the district and block levels until its demands were met. “Congress workers will continue their fight till Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” he said.

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He further alleged that the CEC was responsible for “vote theft” and malpractices in the SIR process and said the Congress would continue its campaign against him.

AICC Delhi in-charge Kazi Nizamuddin also accused the Election Commission of facilitating what he described as “vote theft” and demanded Kumar’s resignation and arrest.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a separate protest as part of the nationwide agitation. IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib led workers towards the Election Commission office, where the Delhi Police stopped the protesters with barricades and detained several of them, according to the organisation.

Chib said, “The Election Commission is not the property of any political party or government. It belongs to the people of India. When serious questions are being raised about the functioning of our electoral institutions, the country deserves answers, transparency and accountability. Gyanesh Kumar must resign and allow an independent examination of all concerns that have been raised.”

As part of the protest, some Youth Congress workers dressed as Gyanesh Kumar and were symbolically handcuffed.