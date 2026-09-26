Cong workers march towards Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi over SIR row

Congress workers, led by Delhi president Devender Yadav, on Friday marched towards Nirvachan Sadan on Ashoka Road, demanding the removal and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protesters gathered at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office at Rajiv Bhawan on DDU Marg and raised slogans against the Election Commission and the BJP as they proceeded towards the poll panel’s headquarters.

Advertisement

The police erected barricades to stop the march and detained Yadav and several other senior Congress leaders. They were taken to the IP Estate police station before being released, according to the party.

Advertisement

The protest was part of the Congress’s nationwide agitation announced over the SIR exercise. The party has demanded an independent review of decisions and electoral roll changes made during Kumar’s tenure.

“We are the army of the Congress, the soldiers of Rahul Gandhi. We are not scared of anyone and we are not going to stop. If the police arrest one of us, thousands of Congress workers will stand in front of him,” Yadav said.

Advertisement

He alleged that the Election Commission was deleting and adding names to electoral rolls in an opaque manner under the SIR exercise. He also accused the poll panel of acting in favour of the BJP, allegations that the Congress has repeatedly raised in recent weeks.

He referred to reported differences within the three-member Election Commission, claiming that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to several decisions concerning the SIR process, including voter additions and deletions and the centralisation of the poll panel’s IT systems.