Congress, AAP leaders move to BJP

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 19

Several prominent leaders and workers of the Congress and AAP joined the BJP here on Tuesday.

The event, held in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, witnessed the inclusion of former municipal councillors, municipal candidates, spokespersons, social workers and independent Lok Sabha election contenders into the BJP.

Among those who joined the party were former municipal councillors Satyawati Chauhan and Ramesh Chauhan, former municipal candidate of the Congress Faljeet Begum, Aarti Yuvaraj Singh of the Congress, former municipal candidate of the AAP Sumit Shaukeen, spokesperson of AAP Fareed Shah, Congress leader Yuvdeep Solanki, social workers of Janakpuri Subhash Maggo and Sanjay Bajaj and Mahendra Paswan, who contested the Lok Sabha elections as Independents in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachdeva emphasised the inclusive governance approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” campaign, highlighting the commitment to development, irrespective of caste or religion. He welcomed the new members, expressing his confidence in their capabilities to contribute positively towards the party’s mission.

Sachdeva underscored the disillusionment of the new members with their former parties, stating, “Despite having public support, they have been deceived by their party, which is why they are joining the BJP today.” He reiterated the people’s support for PM Modi’s leadership, affirming their determination to elect him for the third term.

