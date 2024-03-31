Congress, AAP stand united in corruption sagas: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Launching a scathing attack on the AAP and the Congress, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said “both parties now stand united in their involvement in corruption sagas within the INDI Alliance”.

Highlighting specific instances, Sachdeva pointed to AAP minister Kailash Gahlot’s alleged role in a “liquor scam”, alongside allegations suggesting that the Congress had allegedly received approximately Rs 626 crore in cash from various companies between 2014 and 2019.

“Gahlot has been a comparatively silent minister, and the exposure of his role in the liquor scam has shocked the Delhiites beyond expression in words,” Sachdeva added.

Sachdeva also drew attention towards recent enforcement actions, including the investigation of MLA Gulab Singh Matiala and AAP Goa leaders.

Expressing dismay over AAP’s political alliances, Sachdeva said, “The people of Delhi are shocked to see Team Kejriwal stoop to the lowest ebb, seeking political protection from individuals like MPs Kapil Sibal and Sharad Pawar, whom they once cursed when they were India Against Corruption activists.”

Talking about the INDIA bloc rally, Sachdeva said, “Tomorrow, Delhi’s Ramlila Ground will cry when it watches AAP leaders stand with the Congress and other INDI Alliance leaders whom they cursed in this ground in August 2011 during the Anna Hazare’s rally.”

He also highlighted comments made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, interpreting them as a rebuke to AAP’s alleged individual-centric approach. “Ramesh has slapped the AAP in today’s press conference when he said tomorrow’s INDI Alliance rally is not for supporting an individual as being said by the media but for alliance’s common agenda,” Sachdeva said.

