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Home / Delhi / Congress appoints Delhi unit officials

Congress appoints Delhi unit officials

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:23 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Concerns also raised over the safety of the state Congress chief. File
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The Indian National Congress has carried out a major organisational reshuffle in its Delhi unit, appointing 12 vice presidents and 26 general secretaries, while also constituting a 31-member Political Affairs Committee to steer the party’s strategy in the national capital ahead of upcoming elections.

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The revamp, approved by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, has been implemented under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav.

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Among those appointed as vice presidents are Surender Kumar, Hari Shankar Gupta, Bhisham Sharma, C P Mittal, Kamal Kant Sharma, Jagjiwan Sharma, Abha Chaudhary, Tasveer Solanki, Mudit Aggarwal, Laxman Rawat, Ali Mehandi and Abdul Hannan. The party has also named 26 general secretaries, including Anil Bhardwaj, Gauri Shankar Sharma, P K Mishra, Prerna Singh, Neetu Verma Soin and Ariba Khan, among others.

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In a significant move, the party has entrusted former MLA Anil Bhardwaj with the key organisational role of General Secretary (Organisation), citing his experience and strategic contribution during challenging phases for the party in Delhi.

The newly constituted Political Affairs Committee includes several senior leaders such as Devender Yadav, Ajay Maken, J P Aggarwal, Subhash Chopra, Anil Chaudhary, Sandeep Dikshit, Alka Lamba, Udit Raj, Krishna Tirath and Harun Yusuf, among others. The panel is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the party’s political direction and electoral strategy in Delhi.

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