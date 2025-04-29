Congress-BJP spar over Sachdeva’s security cover

A fresh political war of words has erupted in the Capital, with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led “triple engine” government over what he alleges is a complete failure to deliver on election promises while prioritising high-level security for party leaders.

Yadav’s remarks come after the Delhi Police upgraded the security cover of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva from ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’ based on a threat perception assessment. Criticising the move, Yadav accused the BJP of disconnecting from the public, saying that while the government has not addressed worsening law and order, it has ensured top leaders enjoy enhanced protection.

“The city is grappling with murders, snatchings, robberies, extortion, and sexual assaults on minors, yet BJP leaders are busy fortifying their own safety. If they feel unsafe under their own rule, how can they assure the safety of ordinary citizens?” Yadav said, pointing out that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also enjoy ‘Z’ category security.

Yadav alleged that the BJP has turned governance into an opportunity for “perks and pelf,” failing to focus on the promises made to the people of Delhi. “The government is more concerned about its own comfort than the misery faced by citizens,” he said.

In a sharp rebuttal, Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat defended the security arrangements, saying that the comments reflect Yadav’s “petty mindset”. She stated that political leaders across parties often face threats, and security is granted following due process by law enforcement agencies.

“Virendra Sachdeva has received repeated threats, and the police have rightly taken steps to protect him. This is not about politics—it’s about safety,” Sehrawat said. She also questioned Congress’s moral standing on the issue, citing examples from Congress-ruled states.

“If Congress leaders like DK Shivakumar and B Mahesh Kumar Goud enjoy similar security in Karnataka and Telangana, does that mean law and order has collapsed in those states too?” she asked.

Sehrawat further escalated the political heat by referencing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “The Congress provided Z+ security to individuals like Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler for decades—leaders who were held responsible for the massacre of Sikhs. Yadav should do well to remember his own party’s history before questioning others,” she said.