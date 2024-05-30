Congress: Centre, state govt must coordinate

New Delhi, May 29
“The Central Government, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Delhi Government should immediately coordinate with each other and provide relief to the people on the issue of drinking water,” said Devender Yadav, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Yadav cautioned against politicising the issue and urged all parties to prioritise solutions over political maneuvering.
“No party should do politics on the issue of drinking water in this scorching heat rather should solve it,” he asserted, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
In addition to immediate relief efforts, Yadav called for long-term measures to mitigate future water shortages. He urged concerned authorities to learn from the current crisis and bolster water storage capacity to meet growing demands. “The concerned agencies should learn lessons from this unprecedented heatwave and increase the water storage capacity,” Yadav said, citing a report by the Delhi Jal Board indicating a significant shortfall in daily water supply.
