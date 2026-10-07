DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Kharge to host lunch for INDIA bloc MPs in Delhi amid 'vote chori' row

Kharge to host lunch for INDIA bloc MPs in Delhi amid 'vote chori' row

The Congress president will be hosting a lunch for the INDIA bloc MPs on Wednesday at 1:30 pm at Sagar Ratna, Janpath

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:24 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge sits amongst party leaders and supporters during an INDIA bloc protest march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

A day after INDIA bloc MPs’ march and Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will on Wednesday host a lunch for the MPs of the alliance at a restaurant here.

The opposition MPs are likely to give shape to their immediate steps as part of efforts to up the ante over the “vote chori” issue and push for the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Advertisement

The Congress president will be hosting a lunch for the INDIA bloc MPs on Wednesday at 1:30 pm at Sagar Ratna, Janpath, sources said.

Advertisement

The lunch meeting comes a day after Rahul Gandhi took the centre stage of the opposition’s street protest, forcing a total lockdown of Parliament Street as he led an over eight-hour sit-in that ended with his forcible detention after opposition MPs were stopped from marching towards the Election Commission’s office nearby.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and others were released after 10 pm after about two hours in detention.

Advertisement

High drama unfolded throughout the day on Tuesday starting with the opposition march on the “vote chori” allegation from the Parliament House around 11 am amid heavy barricading by police.

While most opposition MPs were detained and prevented from moving forward, Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises, barely 200 metres from the EC office, insisting that they be allowed to meet the election commissioners.

Their sit-in, which began around noon, ended after 8 pm, when a large number of police personnel forcibly removed Gandhi from there and pushed him and others into police vans and buses, as the MPs resisted. There were scenes of jostling and scuffling between protesters and police, with a policeman seen locking his arms around Rahul Gandhi from behind.

Police said nearly 250 people were detained.

Rahul Gandhi, TMC’s Derek O’Brien and a Samajwadi Party MP, besides Priyanka Gandhi and K C Venugopal and others were taken in different vehicles to various police stations and released after a brief detention, capping an action-packed day of opposition protests against the CEC.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts