Congress demands probe into Rs 17,575 cr DJB scam

New Delhi, June 13

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee launched a scathing attack on the AAP government on Thursday, alleging a staggering scam worth Rs 17,575 crore within the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The Congress party, led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav, has formally approached the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), demanding an urgent and thorough investigation into what they describe as ‘systematic misappropriation of funds and resources’ meant for water management.

Yadav stated, “The alarming surge in water leakage from 42 per cent in 2019-20 to a shocking 58.28 percent in 2022-23, despite significant budgetary allocations for infrastructure improvements, raises serious concerns. This indicates gross mismanagement and potential diversion of resources to the tanker mafia for illicit gains.”

The Congress leader highlighted disparities in leakage rates, noting, “In areas where Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects operate, leakages are as low as 26 per cent, which starkly contrasts with the overall average. This disparity strongly suggests organised malpractice involving vested interests, including officials and ruling party politicians.”

Quoting recent judicial scrutiny, Yadav emphasised the gravity of the situation. “The Supreme Court’s concern over water losses and the apparent operations of the tanker mafia underscores the urgency for accountability. Questions remain unanswered about the fate of water intended for Delhi, as highlighted by the judiciary.”

Yadav remarked, “The failure to deliver on commitments such as the establishment of 500 water ATMs, with only 46 barely functional, further exposes the administration’s negligence.”

The allegations and demands from the Congress come amidst escalating tensions between former allies, AAP and Congress, marking a significant political confrontation ahead of critical local elections in Delhi. As the CVC considers the plea, all eyes are on the unfolding developments that could potentially reshape the political landscape in the national capital.

