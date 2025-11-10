Congress demands swift probe into Red Fort car blast that killed 8

Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday described the car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station as “deeply distressing” and called for a “thorough and speedy investigation” into the incident.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said reports of several innocent people losing their lives were deeply saddening. “I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured,” he said.

Advertisement

“The news of the deaths of several people and injuries to many others in the explosion that occurred in Delhi is extremely heart-breaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on X.

Advertisement

“The news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station is deeply distressing. Early reports indicate that several lives have been lost. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government must ensure a thorough and speedy investigation into the incident,” Khera said on X.

“Shocked by news of the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi and by reports of fatalities and injuries. My thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families of the victims. Urging everyone in the vicinity to stay alert and follow official advisories. The safety of citizens must remain our foremost priority,” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

Advertisement

At least eight people were killed after a high‑intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening. The powerful explosion set several vehicles on fire and shattered window panes in nearby buildings.

Officials said Delhi Fire Services received a call about the explosion near Lal Qila Metro Station, Gate No. 1, around 7 pm. Fire tenders and police teams were immediately dispatched to the spot, and rescue operations continued late into the evening. The area has been sealed, and forensic teams and Special Cell teams have been deployed to ascertain the nature and cause of the blast.