Congress gives key poll role to JNU prof accused of sexual harassment; Smriti Irani slams move

The Congress on Wednesday assigned a key role in the Manipur Assembly elections to Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, its MP and JNU professor who faces sexual harassment allegations by 11 students of the central university, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP.

Akoijam has been named a member of the Manipur Congress campaign committee as part of the new organisational structure announced by the party for the poll-bound state.

Slamming the move, BJP general secretary Smriti Irani questioned what had happened to the Congress slogan, "Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon".

"The Congress party that chants ‘I’m a girl, I can fight...’ and ‘Smash the Patriarchy’ has once again revealed its true approach, character and face when it comes to respecting women. Eleven female students at JNU levelled serious sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, yet the Congress has entrusted him with an important responsibility on the Manipur Pradesh Election Committee," Irani said.

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She said the wide gap between the Congress's stated commitment to respecting women and its actions stemmed from the fact that, for the party, women's dignity was nothing more than an election slogan.

An FIR has been registered against Akoijam in connection with the sexual harassment allegations at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

He recently approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail. The matter was disposed of after the Delhi Police assured the court that it had no immediate plans to arrest him.

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The police also told the court that they would serve him a seven-day notice if they decided to arrest him.

The case is under investigation.