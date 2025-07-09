DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Congress holds district-level camps to strengthen party at grassroots

Congress holds district-level camps to strengthen party at grassroots

Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:49 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
As part of its ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday organised extensive training camps across Patparganj, Najafgarh and Chandni Chowk.

Led by DPCC president Devender Yadav, the camps drew active participation from district presidents, Lok Sabha and district observers, block presidents and senior office-bearers. The event began with flag hoisting and lamp lighting ceremonies in all three districts, setting the tone for a day focused on party unity and strategy.

Yadav said the training camps have created a major impact among the cadres by equipping them to “boldly face all challenges ahead.” He called upon the office-bearers to work tirelessly to strengthen the party at every booth and block level.

The sessions covered Congress’s vision, its role in the freedom struggle, and its contributions to nation-building after Independence. Office-bearers were trained on organising awareness campaigns and the responsibilities of party workers during elections to ensure success on the ground.

Prominent leaders including AICC Secretary In-charge Sukhwinder Singh Danny, former ministers Haroon Yusuf and Dr Narender Nath, former MLAs, ex-mayor Farhad Suri and other senior leaders attended and guided the sessions.

Experts from the All India Congress Committee conducted the modules, urging workers to remain united against what they described as the BJP’s attempts to divide society along religious and caste lines.

