Congress launches dist-level camps to reinforce party structure at grassroots

As part of its Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan to reinforce the party structure at the grassroots, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Saturday launched its first district-level training camp at the Babarpur District Congress Committee office. The initiative, which follows the recent formation of mandalams and sectors at the block level, aims to equip party workers with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle upcoming political challenges.

DPCC president Devender Yadav, who inaugurated the camp, said Congress workers were now prepared to face any challenge after successfully setting up organisational units at the block level. “Today’s political climate demands that our workers shoulder greater responsibility than ever before in safeguarding the Constitution and protecting people’s interests,” he said, emphasising that training camps were crucial to discuss the party’s vision, historic legacy and electoral strategy in detail.

The Babarpur training camp was organised under the leadership of District Congress president Rajkumar Jain and saw participation from district executive committees, block presidents, and mandalam presidents. Congress Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, former Delhi Minister Narendra Nath, ex-MLA Anil Bhardwaj and other senior leaders attended the event.

Yadav urged workers to remain united and resolute in upholding Congress ideology and countering misinformation spread by the ruling BJP. He added that after this district-level training, workers would further train booth-level teams across Delhi.