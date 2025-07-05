DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Congress launches dist-level camps to reinforce party structure at grassroots

Congress launches dist-level camps to reinforce party structure at grassroots

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:09 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As part of its Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan to reinforce the party structure at the grassroots, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Saturday launched its first district-level training camp at the Babarpur District Congress Committee office. The initiative, which follows the recent formation of mandalams and sectors at the block level, aims to equip party workers with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle upcoming political challenges.

Advertisement

DPCC president Devender Yadav, who inaugurated the camp, said Congress workers were now prepared to face any challenge after successfully setting up organisational units at the block level. “Today’s political climate demands that our workers shoulder greater responsibility than ever before in safeguarding the Constitution and protecting people’s interests,” he said, emphasising that training camps were crucial to discuss the party’s vision, historic legacy and electoral strategy in detail.

The Babarpur training camp was organised under the leadership of District Congress president Rajkumar Jain and saw participation from district executive committees, block presidents, and mandalam presidents. Congress Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, former Delhi Minister Narendra Nath, ex-MLA Anil Bhardwaj and other senior leaders attended the event.

Advertisement

Yadav urged workers to remain united and resolute in upholding Congress ideology and countering misinformation spread by the ruling BJP. He added that after this district-level training, workers would further train booth-level teams across Delhi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts