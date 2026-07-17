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Home / Delhi / Congress leader Pawan Khera visits CJP protest site; meets Wangchuk, extends support

Congress leader Pawan Khera visits CJP protest site; meets Wangchuk, extends support

Pawan Khera’s visit came a day after former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav met Wangchuk and other protesters at the protest site

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Pawan Khera meets activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 20 days, during a protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, July 17, 2026. PTI
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After staying away from the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest for days, the Congress on Friday extended support to the demonstrators, with party leader Pawan Khera visiting the protest site to express solidarity.

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Khera met the protesters and interacted with those leading the agitation, marking the Congress’ first visible participation in the demonstration. His visit comes after questions had been raised over the party’s absence despite several Opposition leaders and civil society groups backing the protest.

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Addressing those gathered, Khera expressed solidarity with the protesters and reiterated the Congress’ support for their demands. He also criticised the Centre over the issue, saying the concerns raised by the protesters deserved to be heard.

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The visit is being seen as the Congress’ formal political endorsement of the agitation, which has continued to draw support from activists and sections of the Opposition.

Ashutosh Ranka, spokesperson for CJP, said, “We have been wanting every party to join us here, and yes, we reached out to Congress earlier. However, they took bit late to respond but we are happy they are finally here. This will give this protest momentum for sure.”

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Khera also met Wangchuk and enquired of his health. He assured that in this fight Congress is together with CJP. He also met other students who are on hunger strike at the protest site.

The Congress has earlier appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, citing concerns over his health.

Khera’s visit came a day after former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav met Wangchuk and other protesters at the protest site.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Thursday said the party had been demanding Pradhan’s resignation for over a month.

“In view of his health condition, we appeal to Shri Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and that of other Opposition parties as well. Rest assured, we will continue to confront the Modi government and demand the Education Minister’s resignation,” Venugopal had said on X.

The protest has been continuing at the CJP site, with demonstrators pressing for their demands and seeking wider political backing.

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