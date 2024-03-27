Congress mobilises support for ‘maha rally’ by INDIA bloc

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 26
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely rallied party members on Tuesday, urging their participation in the forthcoming public gathering organised by India bloc at Ramlila Maidan on March 31. The rally aims to protest against what Lovely describes as the “authoritarian manner” in which the BJP government at the Centre is allegedly suppressing Opposition voices.
‘Suppressing Oppn’
Tormenting Opposition parties at the time of the LS elections was a deliberate move to throttle democracy and the voice of the people of the country by the communal party. — Arvinder Singh Lovely, DPCC president
Addressing district and block Congress committee presidents and observers at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan, Lovely emphasised the significance of the event, stating, “The rally, organised by India bloc to protect the Constitution at Ramlila Maidan, will prove to be a milestone.”
He called on Congress workers to turn out in large numbers, asserting that their presence would demonstrate solidarity with the India bloc partners.
Speaking against the backdrop of recent developments, including the freezing of the Congress party’s account and alleged harassment of Opposition leaders by the BJP government, Lovely criticised the timing of such actions. He accused the BJP of attempting to stifle Opposition voices ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, suggesting it was a deliberate strategy to suppress democracy.
He urged Congress workers to participate actively in the rally, asserting that their presence would send a strong message against what he perceives as anti-democratic measures.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...