Congress promises RO water purifiers to poor

PTI

New Delhi, November 24

The Congress on Thursday promised to provide the poor with RO water purifiers if voted to power in the municipal elections here as it launched its “Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli” campaign for the elections.

Launching the campaign, Congress Delhi president Anil Chaudhary said the party’s MCD election campaign would centre around issues affecting people and that only the Congress would provide solutions to the “water crisis situation” in the Capital.

Lashing out at AAP, he alleged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cheated the poor people of Delhi by promising free 20 kilolitres of water. The water people get was unfit for consumption, Chaudhary claimed.

“Our slogan for the MCD election will be ‘Gandhe Pani Ka Hal, RO Jal’ to make Delhi free of diseases as clean water is everyone’s right,” he said.