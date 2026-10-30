Congress questions BJP’s liquor delivery policy

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Thursday questioned the BJP government’s policy of home delivery of liquor, accusing it of neglecting its electoral promises on women’s safety, financial assistance to women and pollution control.

Yadav said the BJP had earlier criticised the Aam Aadmi Party’s liquor policy for opening liquor shops in neighbourhoods but had now gone a step further by allowing liquor to be delivered to people’s homes.

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“I do not understand under what kind of policy this government is working. You have completely sidelined the promises you made,” he said.

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Questioning the government’s claims on women’s safety, Yadav asked whether home delivery of liquor would improve security for women. He also sought answers on the BJP’s promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women and its commitment to tackle pollution.

“Where is the Rs 2,500? You had promised to end pollution; has it ended?” he asked. Yadav said political differences were ultimately harming society and ordinary people.

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Delhi Congress mobilises workers for Nov 1 rally

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Thursday said the party was mobilising booth-level workers across districts for the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Yadav said observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), along with district in-charges appointed by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), had been holding meetings to mobilise workers for the rally.

The Opposition alliance will demand the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging electoral manipulation and irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Yadav said the meetings had received a strong response from Congress workers and the public. The Delhi Congress expects up to 10 lakh people, including participants from outside the Capital, to attend the rally, he added.