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Home / Delhi / Congress says PM skipped key issues in Monsoon Session address, lists Ram Mandir donation row, NEET paper leak among Opposition's priorities

Congress says PM skipped key issues in Monsoon Session address, lists Ram Mandir donation row, NEET paper leak among Opposition's priorities

Jairam Ramesh also accused the BJP of attempting to engineer splits in Opposition parties through "dirty tricks" and financial inducements

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:46 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI
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The Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday with his "usual litany of platitudes" while remaining silent on several issues that the Opposition intends to raise during the session.

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As Parliament met for the first day of the Monsoon Session, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister failed to address a series of issues ranging from the alleged Ram Mandir donation irregularities and the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak to corruption allegations and concerns over federalism.

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Setting out the Opposition's agenda for the session, Ramesh said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would press the government for answers on what it described as the "Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhoka" controversy linked to donations for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He alleged that the episode involved members of the "RSS-BJP ecosystem" and had shaken public faith.

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Ramesh also said it would corner the government over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the CBSE Class XII Board examination controversy, alleging that the issues had left students and young aspirants across the country frustrated.

He further accused the BJP of attempting to engineer splits in Opposition parties through "dirty tricks" and financial inducements.

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The Congress leader also flagged what he described as credible allegations of corruption and conflict of interest involving the Union Road Transport Minister, the Minister of State for Agriculture, the Ministry of Environment, and the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, saying the government owed an explanation.

On constitutional issues, the Congress said it would continue to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, the One Nation One Election proposal and the VBSA Bill, alleging that these measures were aimed at weakening India's democratic and federal framework.

The Congress said these issues would dominate its intervention during the Monsoon Session as the Opposition seeks to hold the government accountable on matters concerning governance, education, corruption and the Constitution.

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