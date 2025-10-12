Congress SC Cell workers protest over Haryana IPS officer’s suicide

Workers of the Congress’ Scheduled Caste Cell protested in Gurugram on Saturday over the case of the IPS officer dying by suicide and the shoe-throwing incident involving the Chief Justice of India.

The demonstration was led by the cell’s vice president Anil Dhanak and the protesters demanded fair investigation and strict action against the culprits. District Congress’s urban president Pankaj Dawar and rural president Vardhan Yadav also participated in the protest.

The Congress workers were seen holding placards with slogans like ‘Baba Saheb’s dream - our India should be caste free’, ‘insult to CJI - insult to the country’, ‘insult to the Constitution- the children of India will not tolerate it’.

Dawar said, “The current situation in our country is such that honest and dutiful officers are harassed. They have even been forced to sacrifice their lives due to harassment. They have faced caste-based discrimination.”

“In 2014, the BJP promised “good days”. Modi has created an India where Dalit students and top officials are forced to die by suicide. Attempts are made to change the Constitution by raising the slogan “400 plus”. Shoes are thrown at the Chief Justice of India. The fight for justice for the Dalit IPS officer is not just about his family but about the 140 crore people of the country,” Yadav said.

Dhanak said that the incidents had caused anguish within the Dalit community.

“If the CJI is not safe under the BJP rule, how can the general public feel safe?” he questioned, adding, “These incidents have also made it clear that the BJP is an anti-Dalit party. The culprits should be arrested without any delay.”