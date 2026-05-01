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Home / Delhi / Congress slams AAP over ‘arrest drama’ involving Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak

Congress slams AAP over ‘arrest drama’ involving Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:02 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Sandeep Pathak.
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Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday accused the AAP of indulging in “revenge politics” and adopting tactics similar to the BJP, following developments related to Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

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Yadav alleged that the AAP government in Punjab misused the police machinery by sending the Punjab Police to Delhi to arrest Pathak after two FIRs were registered against him. Pathak had recently quit the AAP along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs and joined the BJP.

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He claimed that the MP “gave the slip” to the police and left from his residence through a back exit, terming the episode an “arrest drama” that raises questions about what he described as “base-level politics” by both AAP and BJP.

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The Congress leader said the exit of seven MPs from the AAP had dealt a major blow to the party and exposed its internal functioning. He accused the AAP leadership of attempting to target political opponents through investigative and law enforcement agencies, alleging that such practices mirrored those it had previously criticised. Yadav also targeted AAP’s governance in Punjab, alleging corruption and misuse of power.

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