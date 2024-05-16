Congress slams BJP over ‘deteriorating’ law and order

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

Congress leader Haroon Yusuf on Wednesday criticised the BJP, highlighting the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Delhi under the BJP rule, labelling it the “crime capital”.

During a press conference, Yusuf emphasised, “The BJP government at the Centre has allowed Delhi to spiral into chaos, with crimes such as murders, snatchings and assaults on women becoming daily occurrences. Despite being the Capital, Delhi is grappling with a severe law and order crisis, and the BJP has failed to take decisive action to address it.”

He criticised the BJP’s handling of women’s safety issues, stating, “Crimes against women and children have surged in recent years. The short-staffed Delhi Police, most of which is deployed for VIP security, has failed to control crimes in the Capital.”

Yusuf called attention to the BJP’s alleged protection of criminals, citing instances such as the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and cases of sexual exploitation. He urged the Union Home Minister and the Lt Governor to urgently fill the 13,500 vacant posts in the Delhi Police to bolster effective policing efforts.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress