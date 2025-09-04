DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Congress slams govt over flood situation

Congress slams govt over flood situation

DPCC chief visits Yamuna Bazar, interacts with affected people
article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A man wades through thigh-deep water at Tibetan Market in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Wednesday visited the flood-affected Yamuna Bazar area and accused the BJP-led government of failing to protect residents from the overflowing Yamuna.

Yadav, who was accompanied by senior Congress leaders and workers, interacted with flood-affected people.

Yadav said it was “shocking” that an area located barely 2 km from the Chief Minister’s residence, 2.5 km from the Lieutenant Governor’s residence and 3 km from the Delhi Assembly was left vulnerable to inundation.

“The administration should make immediate arrangement for food, ration and safe shelter for the affected families, and later announce compensation after assessing their losses,” he said.

Taking aim at both BJP and AAP, Yadav criticised AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj for “denying the existence of floods” and Union Minister Parvesh Verma for “making irresponsible statements” after brief visits.

He alleged that the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Government failed to shift residents from flood-prone areas to safer locations despite advance warnings.”

“The CM had made a statement after the Yamuna water crossed the danger mark that ‘we will make every possible effort for the rescue of the affected persons and provide quick relief to them’. I wonder when will the Delhi administration provide relief and rescue flood-affected people who have been living in dread of their lives ever since the overflowing Yamuna flooded their homes,” Yadav said, assuring flood-hit families that Congress workers would stand by them.

He alleged that the government had ignored repeated warnings from the Delhi Congress since July to relocate vulnerable settlements. “This crisis could have been avoided if timely steps were taken,” he said, adding that compensation for victims of the 2023 floods also remained pending.

