Congress student wing distributes phones among underprivileged students

A programme was held in Delhi on Wednesday by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), where the student wing of the Congress distributed mobile phones among meritorious, underprivileged students to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Advertisement

The initiative aimed to support students’ academic journeys by promoting digital inclusion, staying true to Rajiv Gandhi’s belief that “India cannot afford to lag behind in the IT revolution”.

“Rajiv Gandhi ji laid the foundation of India’s IT revolution with unmatched foresight,” said NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, who led the initiative.

Advertisement

“As education and technology go hand in hand today, ensuring digital access for all students is not charity — it’s a necessity. Rajiv ji envisioned this over 30 years ago, proving once again the forward-thinking leadership of the Congress,” he added.

Choudhary highlighted the importance of investing in emerging technologies like AI, calling these the future of the Indian economy. He urged the government to support such transitions by empowering students with digital tools, especially those from underserved communities.