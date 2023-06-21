Congress to be asked to clear stand: CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

In a significant development, Opposition parties are set to discuss the ordinance on Delhi imposed by the Central Government in their upcoming meeting in Patna on June 23.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasised that the ordinance not only pertains to Delhi but also holds the potential to be enforced on any full-fledged state in the country in future. “I hope the Congress will make its stand clear, as all the other political parties in that meeting will ask the Congress about its stand on the ordinance,” he said.

Notably, Punjab and Delhi Congress leaders had asked party’s high command not to support AAP on this issue. Interestingly, Kejriwal had sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. However, the meeting never took place.