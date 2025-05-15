Congress to hold ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ to honour armed forces

The Congress on Thursday announced that it would hold ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ across the country to honour armed forces for the recent 'Operation Sindoor'.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched on May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that left 26 persons dead. The government said the operation targeted nine terror spots inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote, "The Indian National Congress will hold ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ across India to salute the supreme valour and success of our Armed Forces."

He added, "We also must raise serious questions on security lapses, the Government’s handling of national security, and its silence on the concerning involvement of the US in our national security matters."

"From May 20–30, Jai Hind Sabhas will be held in Delhi, Barmer, Shimla, Haldwani, Patna, Jabalpur, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar & Pathankot, involving army veterans, party leaders, and the general public," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the party has also raised questions over the BJP's ties with countries supporting Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh hit out at BJP leader Amit Malviya and raised questions about the ruling party's explanation regarding its diplomatic and trade ties with nations that have supported Pakistan amidst heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The response from the Congress leaders came after BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video of both Ramesh and Khera and accused the party of being 'disconnected' and 'misaligned' with the sentiments of the public following the terror attack.

BJP National Information and Technology Department incharge Malviya said that the Congress deserved a ‘political oblivion and complete isolation’.

In a post on X, Malviya posted, "The country is enraged by the support Turkey and Azerbaijan have extended to the terror state of Pakistan. There has been a growing call to boycott trade and tourism with these countries, and private citizens have stood up in solidarity. But the Congress party can't even bring itself to align with the broader sentiment of the Indian people. No wonder it remains so disconnected from the public. It deserves its political oblivion and complete isolation."