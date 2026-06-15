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Home / Delhi / Congress to hold job fair with 150 firms on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

Congress to hold job fair with 150 firms on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Indian Youth Congress(IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib and Delhi Congress General Secretary Organisation Anil Bhardwaj addresses a press conference at AICC office in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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The Congress will organise a large-scale employment fair, titled Maha Rozgar Mela, at Talkatora Stadium on June 19 to mark Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s birthday. More than 150 companies and institutions are expected to take part.

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The fair is being organised by the Indian Youth Congress in collaboration with the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and will begin at 10 am.

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Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, Delhi Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Anil Bhardwaj, and Youth Congress leaders Akshay Lakra and Khushboo Sharma unveiled the event poster and shared details of the initiative.

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According to the organisers, candidates ranging from Class 10 pass-outs to postgraduate degree holders will be eligible to attend interviews based on their qualifications. Registration will be free and may be completed online via the Indian Youth Congress website or at the venue on the day of the event.

Chib said participating companies would conduct interviews and issue offer letters to selected candidates. He added that a dedicated helpline would remain operational for one month after the fair to assist candidates facing difficulties in joining their jobs.

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Targeting the BJP-led central government, Chib alleged that unemployment and examination paper leaks had risen significantly in recent years. He said that while the Congress was not in a position to provide government jobs, it was seeking to create employment opportunities for young people through engagement with the private sector.

Bhardwaj said unemployment remained a major challenge for Delhi’s youth and expressed hope that the fair would offer meaningful opportunities to job seekers.

The organisers claimed that previous employment fairs held by the Youth Congress in Delhi and other cities had helped thousands of candidates secure jobs.

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